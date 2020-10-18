Advertisement

Rock Falls pumpkin patch reaches students worldwide

By Marci Clark
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCK FALLS, IL (KWQC) -

In Rock Falls, Illinois, is Selmi’s Greenhouse, Farm, and Pumpkin Patch; a fourth generation farm.

The farm is still open for in-person visits during the pandemic. But this year, the Selmi family also created a “virtual field trip” of their farm for teachers and students.

The Selmi’s posted the videos of farm animals, plants, and more on their own google website. Then they posted it on Facebook.

“Because we weren’t going to have school tours here in the fall, we thought maybe we could just throw it up there [online] for the local teachers to come and follow along,” says Connie Selmi, co-owner of the farm.

But the virtual tour didn’t just stay local. Teachers and students from all over the world saw it online. It even reached people in Germany, Brazil, Thailand, and so far, all but two states in the US.

“Friends started sharing it in Chicago and the next thing I know, I have two thousand students in New York City and LA and it was just crazy how fast it moved,” says Selmi.

Now the Rock Falls farm is reaching all over the globe. The Selmi’s say so far, the virtual field trip has reached 20,000 students.

Selmi’s is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s located at 1206 Dixon Ave in Rock Falls.

Their website can be found here.

