Advertisement

Twitter blocks tweet from Trump adviser downplaying masks

White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas speaks at the White House, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Washington.
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas speaks at the White House, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter blocked a post Sunday from an adviser to President Donald Trump who suggested that masks do not work to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Scott Atlas, who joined the White House in August as a science adviser, had tweeted “Masks work? NO,” and said widespread use of masks is not supported.

The tweet violated a Twitter policy that prohibits sharing false or misleading misinformation about COVID-19 that could lead to harm, a company spokesperson said. The policy bans statements that have been confirmed to be false or misleading by experts such as public health authorities.

In such cases, Twitter disables the account until its owner deletes the post in question.

Trump has downplayed the importance of masks in reducing the spread of the virus, even after he contracted the disease, which has killed more than 215,000 Americans.

“I don’t understand why the tweets were deleted,” Atlas said in an email, calling Twitter’s actions censorship. He said his tweet was intended to show that “general population masks and mask mandates do not work,” and he clarified that the correct policy is to use masks when one cannot socially distance. Atlas added that infections exploded even with mandates in Los Angeles County, Miami-Dade County, Hawaii, Alabama, the Philippines, Japan and other places.

Researchers have concluded that masks can control the spread of the virus, and public health experts have urged the public to wear them. But Trump and his team often go without masks while campaigning.

Atlas, the former chief of neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center and a fellow at Stanford’s conservative Hoover Institution, has no expertise in public health or infectious diseases. He has criticized the coronavirus lockdowns and campaigned for children to return to classrooms. Some scientists view Atlas as promoting dangerous theories around “herd immunity.”

Last week, Twitter and Facebook moved quickly to limit the spread of an unverified political story published by the conservative-leaning New York Post. The story cited unverified emails from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son, and it has not been confirmed by other publications. There have been no new tweets from the Post since Oct. 14, indicating Twitter may still be blocking the newspaper’s tweets.

___

Associated Press Writer Jill Colvin in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Clinton Police investigating vehicle crash

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Clinton Police are asking the public to avoid the area of 220th Street and 330th Avenue as they investigate a vehicle crash.

News

Dozens participate in Quad Cities Trump parade

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Dozens of cars made their way through the Quad Cities Sunday afternoon with a car parade showing their support for President Donald Trump.

VOD Recordings

Coroner releases name of man killed after exchanging gunfire with Rock Island police

Updated: 34 minutes ago
27-year-old Akbar M. Eaddy died Friday night following an exchange of gunfire with officers, the Rock Island Police Department said in a media release.

VOD Recordings

Police: Man attacked couple with machete in Davenport home Saturday

Updated: 35 minutes ago
According to arrest affidavits, 38-year-old Martin Georgi was arrested for “willful injury - causing serious injury" and for “interference with official acts” with a dangerous weapon, which are felonies.

VOD Recordings

Iowa Coronavirus cases 10/18

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Iowa officials reported 910 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday And 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Illinois Coronavirus cases 10/18

Updated: 38 minutes ago
IDPH is now reporting a total of 344,048 cases in the state, including 9,214 deaths since the pandemic began.

VOD Recordings

Quad Cities Trump parade

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Dozens of cars made their way through the Quad Cities Sunday afternoon with a car parade showing their support for President Donald Trump.

News

Rock Falls pumpkin patch reaches students worldwide

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Marci Clark
The farm is still open for in-person visits during the pandemic. But this year, the Selmi family also created a “virtual field trip” of their farm for teachers and students.

News

Rock Falls pumpkin patch reaches students worldwide

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Coronavirus

Millions more virus rapid tests, but are results reported?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
After struggling to ramp up coronavirus testing, the U.S. can now screen several million people daily, thanks to a growing supply of rapid tests. But the boom comes with a new challenge: keeping track of the results.