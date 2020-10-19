75-year-old Clinton man injured in pick-up truck vs. train accident

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Emergency responders transported a 75-year-old man to the hospital after a pick-up truck vs. train crash incident.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on October 12, Whiteside County deputies and other emergency agencies responded to Illinois Route 84 at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing where the accident happened.

Deputies say Thomas P. Maus, of Clinton, was traveling southbound when he collided with a Union Pacific train striking it broadside with his pick-up truck.

Maus was transported to Mercy Medical in Clinton for treatment.

Fulton Police, Fulton Fire and Fulton EMS assisted the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

