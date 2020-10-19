Advertisement

Clinton police to host drive-through ‘Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet’ event

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Police Department will host a drive-through “Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet” event on Saturday.

Police say the purpose of the event is to provide an opportunity for Clinton County residents to safely dispose of their unused or expired medications and to bring awareness about the issue of medication abuse and misuse.

Residents can drop off their outdated or unneeded medication from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 24 at the Nelson Corp Field, which is located at 537 Ballpark Drive in Clinton. .

The event will go on regardless of weather at no cost to residents.

