Cool start to the week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - While the next week gets started, temperatures will be below average through most of it. The coldest mornings will be Monday and Tuesday with them starting in the low 30s for most.

The lows for the next two days will have plenty of temperatures in the 30s and a few upper 20s. (kwqc)

By the morning there will be a chance for scattered showers and a stray flurry. The rain will be done in the early afternoon, although cloudier skies will remain and temperatures will only reach the low 40s.

Tomorrow will start in the 30s and barely reach the 40s by the afternoon. (kwqc)

There will be a chance for thunderstorms late Wednesday into early Thursday as a warm front pushes northward. After the warm front moves through winds will come from the south and lead to an afternoon in the 70s! Thursday will be the best bet for temperatures to be above the average high of 62 degrees. Expect on and off rain chances through the week.

Overnight into Thursday there are chances for thunderstorms as a warm front rolls through. (kwqc)

