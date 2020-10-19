Advertisement

Cooler to begin the week

Chilly Today and Monday, Then Milder By Midweek
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - While the next week gets started, temperatures will be below average through most of it. The coldest mornings will be Monday and Tuesday, with them starting in the low 30s for most. By the late morning there will be a chance for scattered showers and a stray flurry! This will be done in the early afternoon, although cloudier skies will remain and temperatures will only reach the low 40s. There will be on and off rain chances continuing through the week. By the middle of the week temperatures will be closer to the average high of 62 degrees. A warm front will push northward Thursday which will bring in winds from the south leading to an afternoon in the 70s!

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 33°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:  Cool. A slight chance for morning rain and snow, changing to all rain. High: 43°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 34°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

A cooler night ahead

Updated: 33 minutes ago

Forecast

Cooler to begin the week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
After a freeze this morning we will get to near 70º tomorrow and we might see snowflakes by Sunday morning.

Forecast

Mostly Light Rain Showers For Early Afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
After a freeze this morning we will get to near 70º tomorrow and we might see snowflakes by Sunday morning.

Forecast

Cooler start to the week in the QC

Updated: 3 hours ago
There will be a cooler start to the week in the Quad Cities.

Latest News

Forecast

Mostly Light Rain Showers For Early Afternoon

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
After a freeze this morning we will get to near 70º tomorrow and we might see snowflakes by Sunday morning.

Forecast

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
Rain or a rain/snow mix this afternoon, then mostly cloudy skies. Highs only reaching the 40's.

Forecast

Rain & Snow Moving Into The Region

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
After a freeze this morning we will get to near 70º tomorrow and we might see snowflakes by Sunday morning.

Forecast

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
Rain and snow moving in this morning, with chilly temperatures today.

Forecast

An Interesting Weekend Weather-wise

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
After a freeze this morning we will get to near 70º tomorrow and we might see snowflakes by Sunday morning.

Forecast

Windy Saturday, cooler Sunday

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
After a warmer Saturday, cooler temperatures are on the way Sunday with a chance for showers.