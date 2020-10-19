Cooler to begin the week

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - While the next week gets started, temperatures will be below average through most of it. The coldest mornings will be Monday and Tuesday, with them starting in the low 30s for most. By the late morning there will be a chance for scattered showers and a stray flurry! This will be done in the early afternoon, although cloudier skies will remain and temperatures will only reach the low 40s. There will be on and off rain chances continuing through the week. By the middle of the week temperatures will be closer to the average high of 62 degrees. A warm front will push northward Thursday which will bring in winds from the south leading to an afternoon in the 70s!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 33°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Cool. A slight chance for morning rain and snow, changing to all rain. High: 43°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 34°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.