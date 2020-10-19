Court documents: Man charged in 2017 Davenport shooting death faced murder charges in Illinois fatal shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A Missouri man charged in the shooting death of a Davenport man in 2017 also faced charges in connection with the shooting deaths of a man, a woman, and her unborn baby in 2016 in Illinois, court records show.

Chontez Lamont Graham, 24, of Jefferson City, was booked into the Scott County Jail Friday on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and flight to avoid prosecution in the death of 18-year-old Demetrius Allen.

According to an arrest affidavit, on March 5, 2017, Davenport police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Brady Street Stadium.

Officers found Allen dead. He had been shot multiple times, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Graham and unnamed co-defendants “willfully and with premeditation” killed Allen during a robbery and took cash and personal belongings.

Court records show Graham was indicted in April 2017 in St. Clair County, Illinois, on two counts of first-degree murder, one count of intentional homicide of an unborn child, and one count of possession of a weapon.

According to a court document filed by the Appellate Court of Illinois for the Fifth District:

On Sept. 4, 2016, Anthony “Boogie” Pannell Jr. and his pregnant girlfriend, Amber Bieser, were found dead inside their car in Washington Park, Illinois.

A special agent with the Illinois State Police’s violent crime unit interviewed Graham two days later at his home in Washington Park and again on Sept. 16, 2016, at the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Investigative Headquarters.

He was not taken into custody during either of those interviews and did not make any inculpatory statements.

State police were unable to locate him until March 2017 when he was arrested by law enforcement in Cole County, Missouri, for failing to appear in an unrelated case.

Graham admitted to shooting Pannell and Bieser during an interview in Jefferson City, Missouri.

On July 17, 2018, he filed a motion to suppress his statements to police during an audio-recorded cigarette break and a subsequent video-recorded interrogation.

He argued prosecutors derived his statements through a combination of deceptive tactics, secret recordings, and undue pressure. He also argued that he invoked his right to an attorney.

Prosecutors responded that Graham did not unequivocally invoke his right to an attorney and initiated further discussion with law enforcement after referencing an attorney.

A judge granted Graham’s motion in January 2019. The appellate court upheld the judge’s ruling in July 2020, according to the document.

On Oct. 13, St. Clair County court records show prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning they could refile charges later.

The request was granted the same day. Court records also show additional charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm in a second case in St. Clair County also were dismissed.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.