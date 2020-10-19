Advertisement

Court documents: Man charged in 2017 Davenport shooting death faced murder charges in Illinois fatal shooting

Chontez Graham has been arrested in connection to a 2017 deadly shooting.
Chontez Graham has been arrested in connection to a 2017 deadly shooting.(Scott County Jail)
By Tara Gray
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A Missouri man charged in the shooting death of a Davenport man in 2017 also faced charges in connection with the shooting deaths of a man, a woman, and her unborn baby in 2016 in Illinois, court records show.

Chontez Lamont Graham, 24, of Jefferson City, was booked into the Scott County Jail Friday on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and flight to avoid prosecution in the death of 18-year-old Demetrius Allen.

According to an arrest affidavit, on March 5, 2017, Davenport police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Brady Street Stadium.

Officers found Allen dead. He had been shot multiple times, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Graham and unnamed co-defendants “willfully and with premeditation” killed Allen during a robbery and took cash and personal belongings.

Court records show Graham was indicted in April 2017 in St. Clair County, Illinois, on two counts of first-degree murder, one count of intentional homicide of an unborn child, and one count of possession of a weapon.

According to a court document filed by the Appellate Court of Illinois for the Fifth District:

On Sept. 4, 2016, Anthony “Boogie” Pannell Jr. and his pregnant girlfriend, Amber Bieser, were found dead inside their car in Washington Park, Illinois.

A special agent with the Illinois State Police’s violent crime unit interviewed Graham two days later at his home in Washington Park and again on Sept. 16, 2016, at the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Investigative Headquarters.

He was not taken into custody during either of those interviews and did not make any inculpatory statements.

State police were unable to locate him until March 2017 when he was arrested by law enforcement in Cole County, Missouri, for failing to appear in an unrelated case.

Graham admitted to shooting Pannell and Bieser during an interview in Jefferson City, Missouri.

On July 17, 2018, he filed a motion to suppress his statements to police during an audio-recorded cigarette break and a subsequent video-recorded interrogation.

He argued prosecutors derived his statements through a combination of deceptive tactics, secret recordings, and undue pressure. He also argued that he invoked his right to an attorney.

Prosecutors responded that Graham did not unequivocally invoke his right to an attorney and initiated further discussion with law enforcement after referencing an attorney.

A judge granted Graham’s motion in January 2019. The appellate court upheld the judge’s ruling in July 2020, according to the document.

On Oct. 13, St. Clair County court records show prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning they could refile charges later.

The request was granted the same day. Court records also show additional charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm in a second case in St. Clair County also were dismissed.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Davenport mayor says masks must be worn in city facilities; effective immediately

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Masks are now required to be worn in city facilities by the public in Davenport according to the city's mayor. This is effective immediately.

News

State auditor: Iowa Gov. Reynolds' use of pandemic relief funds for software system not allowable

Updated: 1 hours ago
State Auditor Rob Sand and the treasury department’s inspector general have announced that Governor Kim Reynolds used money that was “not an allowable use of the funds” and has directed her to return the money.

News

Rock Island Police Dept. releases names of officers involved in Friday night shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The police department says 27-year-old Akbar M. Eaddy died following the exchange of gunfire with the officers.

News

Clinton police to host drive-through ‘Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet’ event

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Residents can drop off their outdated or unneeded medication.

Latest News

News

Davenport residents asked to submit their hopes for the future for time capsule project

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Davenport city and school officials are launching the “Time Capsule of HOPE” project.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 3,100+ coronavirus cases, additional deaths Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 347,161 cases in the state.

News

MetroNet experiencing service disruptions in the Quad Cities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The company says it is working to quickly restore services.

News

Man injured after shots fired incident Sunday night in Davenport

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Davenport police responded to the incident near West 17th Street and Wilkes Avenue.

News

75-year-old Clinton man injured in pick-up truck vs. train accident

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The accident happened during the night of October 12.

News

City of Davenport launches time capsule project

Updated: 5 hours ago