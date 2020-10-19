Davenport mayor says masks must be worn in city facilities; effective immediately

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The mayor of Davenport has issued an executive order for the city in hopes to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, Mayor Mike Matson announced that effective immediately, the following are in place:

Masks are required to be worn in city facilities by the public (City Hall, Public Works, etc.)

Masks are required to be worn in city facilities by staff

Any event described above that exceeds federal, state or local government health guidelines related to COVID-19 outbreak shall not be held, or limited to the most restrictive guideline

In-person attendance by the general public at any city of Davenport public meeting within its facilities shall be limited to 10 people

“Effective today, the City will be returning to previously utilized operating procedures, including hybrid council and board/commission meetings, having staff participate in those meetings virtually, limited audience attendance and instituting limited access to City facilities,” Mayor Matson said in a release. “As leaders in the community, we take the increase in Scott County COVID-19 cases seriously, and are leading by example in our City facilities.”

This will be in effect until November 30, 2020.

