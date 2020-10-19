Advertisement

Davenport officials reduce lane on 3rd Street for streetscaping improvements

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Public Works says there will be a lane reduction on 3rd Street this week east of Brady Street.

This is due to streetscaping improvements.

Davenport Public Works says an underground vault will be filled and supported. Landscaping, street lighting and a bike rack will also be added to the area.

Streetscaping improvements on 3rd St, east of Brady, will continue next week. Under a lane reduction, an underground...

Posted by Davenport Public Works on Sunday, October 18, 2020

