Davenport officials reduce lane on 3rd Street for streetscaping improvements

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Public Works says there will be a lane reduction on 3rd Street this week east of Brady Street.

This is due to streetscaping improvements.

Davenport Public Works says an underground vault will be filled and supported. Landscaping, street lighting and a bike rack will also be added to the area.

