Demolition of former Kraft Foods building in Davenport almost complete

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The demolition of the former Kraft Foods building in Davenport is almost complete, according to city officials.

In a Facebook post by the City of Davenport Government, officials said they are excited to start thinking about future redevelopment opportunities for the site, which is located on the western edge of downtown Davenport.

“Kraft Heinz was a part of the landscape in the west end for over 100 years, we are looking forward to seeing what the future holds,” said Susanne Knutsen, Economic Development Manager for the City of Davenport.

City officials shared photos of the demolition process over the past several months.

Demolition of the former Kraft Foods building is almost complete. #Davenport is excited to start dreaming about future... Posted by City of Davenport Government on Monday, October 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.