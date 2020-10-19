Eight former Iowa football players seeking $20 million, and the firing of Kirk Ferentz, Gary Barta and Brian Ferentz

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - Eight former University of Iowa athletes have requested 20 million dollars from the University of Iowa, and for athletics director Gary Barta, head coach Kirk Ferentz and assistant coach Brian Ferentz due to what they claim was intentional racial discrimination during their time with the Iowa football program.

The athletes claim they were racially discriminated against by administration and coaching staff. The athletes include Akrum Wadley, Aaron Mends, Jonathan Parker, Marcel Joly, Maurice Fleming, Reggie Spearman, Kevonte Martin-Manley and Andre Harris.

A detailed letter was sent to the University of Iowa by the athletes' representative Damario Solomon-Simmons.

The letter states that coaches made comments to the athletes such as “only a (expletive) Black player would do it like that,” “this (n-word), this (n-word), this (n-word),” and “go back to the ghetto.”

The letter went on to say, “Under the watchful eye of Kirk Ferentz, the Iowa football coaching staff utilized racially discriminatory and punitive means to force African-American athletes into strict compliance with the Program’s racist philosophy that effectively stripped away from them every cultural aspect of being an African American. The daily grind of enduring negative treatment, comments and threats made it virtually impossible for African-American athletes to focus on their education and, thus, African American athletes were denied the benefits of a high-quality education and subjected to continuous discrimination at Iowa based on their race. Numerous African-American football athletes fled Iowa and transferred to other institutions of higher learning where many ultimately graduated. However, if they remained at Iowa, they were unfairly demeaned, humiliated and dehumanized.”

According to the letter, if the demands are not met to the satisfaction of the former players by Monday, Oct. 19th, the athletes are prepared to file a lawsuit.

University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld rejected the demands in the following statement: “We appreciate some former athletes sharing insights on their experience while at the University of Iowa. Many of their concerns have been reviewed and addressed. And to be clear, any student athlete that has left the university and did not obtain their degree is welcome to return and we are here to support them. There are several demands outlined in the letter and we are proud of the efforts made to date. We have a path forward that includes ideas and recommendations from many current and former students aimed at making the University of Iowa a more inclusive and better place to learn, grow and compete as an athlete. However, the university rejects the demands for money and personnel changes.”

