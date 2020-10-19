Advertisement

Governor Reynolds encourages applicants for new Coronavirus Relief Fund grant opportunity

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced the Registered Apprenticeship Expansion Grant awardees and encouraged applicants for the new Coronavirus Relief Fund grant opportunity.

According to a release, “the grants will support Iowa’s economic recovery by strengthening its workforce through training in high-demand fields and supporting career development for those affected by the pandemic.”

The Registered Apprenticeship Expansion grants were awarded to 72 projects, totaling $6,626,852.

The new Coronavirus Relief Earn and Learn Grant is open for applications from nonprofits, adult training providers, small businesses (less than 50 employees), post-secondary institutions, and unions.

“The purpose of the grant is to fund projects that support the creation and expansion of short-term training programs and support services resulting in industry-recognized credentials,” officials said in the release. “The projects must serve Iowans whose jobs have been affected by the pandemic. Applications are due no later than Oct. 26, 2020 and funds must be expended by Dec. 31, 2020.”

You can read the rest of the release below.

"“Iowa is a leader in Registered Apprenticeship programs and by leveraging additional federal resources, we are offering new opportunities to those affected by COVID19,” said Gov. Reynolds. “The Earn and Learn grant program looks to support innovative solutions and expansive pilot projects that help Iowans acquire the necessary skills for a successful career path. We will continue to partner with the private, public, and non-profit sectors to help those who have lost their jobs or careers because of the pandemic.”

"Programs funded by these grants will provide an “earn and learn” model for participants, who can earn wages as they work toward credentials in high-demand careers," said Director Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development.  “We hope the Coronavirus Relief Fund Earn and Learn Grants will create projects to address the workforce barriers Iowans face in recovering from the pandemic and provide critical workforce support. The projects will target Iowans whose jobs have been affected by the pandemic and get them back to work in exciting new careers.”

Applicants can apply for up to $250,000 for the Coronavirus Relief Fund Earn and Learn Grant to support existing programs or develop new ones that provide training opportunities for Iowans to earn short-term credentials connected to high-demand jobs in Iowa. Funds may be used toward tuition, books, tools, work-related supplies, wrap-around supports, and no more than 10% can be utilized for administrative costs, including office supplies, personnel, or marketing. Organizations that have already received Coronavirus Relief Employer Innovation Funding or Coronavirus Relief Registered Apprenticeship Expansion Grant are not eligible to apply for the Coronavirus Relief Fund Earn and Learn Grant.  As with all CARES Act funding, these grant funds must be expended by December 31, 2020.

All applications must be submitted through www.IowaGrants.gov by October 26, 2020. For more information about the grant program, visit www.futurereadyiowa.gov/earn-learn-grants

Additionally, the list of the Coronavirus Relief Fund Registered Apprenticeship Expansion Grants is available on the Future Ready Iowa website: www.futurereadyiowa.gov/ra-expansion-grant-awardees

The Coronavirus Relief Fund Grant programs support Future Ready Iowa’s goal of having 70 percent of Iowans in the workforce with education and training beyond high school by 2025.  Approximately 60 percent of Iowa’s current workforce meets this education and training criteria.  Visit www.FutureReadyIowa.gov for more information."

