Illinois officials report 3,100+ coronavirus cases, additional deaths Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,113 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, including 22 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 347,161 cases in the state, including 9,236 deaths.

Carroll County: 1 female 90s

Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Fayette County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

Livingston County: 1 male 80s

Monroe County: 1 male 80s

Montgomery County: 1 male 80s

Peoria County: 1 male 90s

Wayne County: 1 male 90s

Whiteside County: 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 female 70s

Williamson County: 1 male 70s

Woodford County: 1 female 80s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 12 – October 18 is 5.4%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories in Illinois have reported 48,684 tests for a total of 6,824,237.

As of Sunday night, 2,096 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 485 patients were in the ICU and 179 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

