Illinois officials report 3,100+ coronavirus cases, additional deaths Monday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,113 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, including 22 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 347,161 cases in the state, including 9,236 deaths.

  • Carroll County: 1 female 90s
  • Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
  • DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
  • Fayette County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
  • LaSalle County: 1 female 80s
  • Livingston County: 1 male 80s
  • Monroe County: 1 male 80s
  • Montgomery County: 1 male 80s
  • Peoria County: 1 male 90s
  • Wayne County: 1 male 90s
  • Whiteside County: 1 female 90s
  • Will County: 1 female 70s
  • Williamson County: 1 male 70s
  • Woodford County: 1 female 80s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 12 – October 18 is 5.4%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories in Illinois have reported 48,684 tests for a total of 6,824,237.

As of Sunday night, 2,096 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, IDPH says 485 patients were in the ICU and 179 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

