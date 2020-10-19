Advertisement

Interview: Jane Lynch on The Weakest Link

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 19, 2020
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jake Eastburn, Executive Producer of Paula Sands Live, enjoyed the privilege of interviewing the very talented Jane Lynch about her newest gig. Lynch hosts (and is also the Executive Producer) of the return of the British import and international game show phenomenon “Weakest Link.” The series made its original debut on NBC back in 2001. This revival version premiered in late September, 2020. It will run on Mondays following “The Voice”.

Links are meant to be broken. Don't miss an all-new Weakest Link TONIGHT 8/7c on NBC! 🔗

Posted by Weakest Link on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

