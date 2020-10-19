Iowa officials report 513 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 513 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 107,570, with a positivity rate of 11.9%, and 1,534 deaths. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 901,746 Iowans have been tested and 82,056 people have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, 480 people were hospitalized – 63 admitted in the last 24 hours – and 113 were in the intensive care unit.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

County New Cases (Since Friday) Total Cases 14-Day Positivity Rate Total Tested Total Recovered Total Deaths Scott 179 4,030 9.7% 43,681 2,806 33 Clinton 25 1,347 7.6% 11,261 1,055 25 Muscatine 53 1,323 9.7% 11,116 1,024 57 Des Moines 88 1,209 13.6% 10,808 744 9 Lee 33 868 8% 8,046 599 9 Henry 23 974 12.1% 5,923 655 5 Jackson 31 527 13% 4,663 313 3 Cedar 55 383 9.2% 4,610 237 5 Louisa 10 490 7.5% 2,978 409 15

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.