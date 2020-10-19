Iowa officials report 513 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths over 24 hours
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 513 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
That brings the total number of cases to 107,570, with a positivity rate of 11.9%, and 1,534 deaths. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 901,746 Iowans have been tested and 82,056 people have recovered.
As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, 480 people were hospitalized – 63 admitted in the last 24 hours – and 113 were in the intensive care unit.
A breakdown of local counties includes:
|County
|New Cases (Since Friday)
|Total Cases
|14-Day Positivity Rate
|Total Tested
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Scott
|179
|4,030
|9.7%
|43,681
|2,806
|33
|Clinton
|25
|1,347
|7.6%
|11,261
|1,055
|25
|Muscatine
|53
|1,323
|9.7%
|11,116
|1,024
|57
|Des Moines
|88
|1,209
|13.6%
|10,808
|744
|9
|Lee
|33
|868
|8%
|8,046
|599
|9
|Henry
|23
|974
|12.1%
|5,923
|655
|5
|Jackson
|31
|527
|13%
|4,663
|313
|3
|Cedar
|55
|383
|9.2%
|4,610
|237
|5
|Louisa
|10
|490
|7.5%
|2,978
|409
|15
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.