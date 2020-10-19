Advertisement

Iowa officials report 513 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths over 24 hours

By Tara Gray
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 513 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 107,570, with a positivity rate of 11.9%, and 1,534 deaths. The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed that 901,746 Iowans have been tested and 82,056 people have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, 480 people were hospitalized – 63 admitted in the last 24 hours – and 113 were in the intensive care unit.

A breakdown of local counties includes:

CountyNew Cases (Since Friday)Total Cases14-Day Positivity RateTotal TestedTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Scott1794,0309.7%43,6812,80633
Clinton251,3477.6%11,2611,05525
Muscatine531,3239.7%11,1161,02457
Des Moines881,20913.6%10,8087449
Lee338688%8,0465999
Henry2397412.1%5,9236555
Jackson3152713%4,6633133
Cedar553839.2%4,6102375
Louisa104907.5%2,97840915

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

