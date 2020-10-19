Keokuk man arrested on meth charges

LEE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested on drug charges out of Keokuk, Iowa.

Officials with the Lee County Narcotics Task Force announced the arrest of 37-year-old James Moore, of Keokuk.

Officials say he was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 17 in the 1200 block of Missouri Avenue in Keokuk.

He is being charged with possession with intent to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine 2nd offense, possession with intent to deliver buprenorphine 2nd offense, possession with intent to deliver psilocybin mushrooms 2nd offense, possession with intent to deliver marijuana 2nd offense, violation of drug tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His arrest comes after the Keokuk Police Department came into contact with a suspicious vehicle in the area. The Lee County Narcotics Task Force was then contacted to help with the investigation.

The Keokuk Police Department, and the Lee County Attorney’s Office, assisted the Lee County Narcotics Task Force in this investigation.

