Large police presence at 17th Street & Wilkes Avenue in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a large police presence near the intersection of West 17th street and Wilkes Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

TV6 was on the scene. At around 10:15 p.m., there were 6 police vehicles on the scene with officers searching along the road and sidewalk.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

