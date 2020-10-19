Moline police to host annual ‘Drug Take Back Day’
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is hosting its annual “Drug Take Back Day” event on Saturday.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 24.
Those who would like to drop off their expired or unwanted drugs can bring them to Officer Genisio who will be in the public parking lot of the police department located off of 6th Avenue in Moline.
Visitors do not have to exit their vehicles.
