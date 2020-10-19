Muscatine Police: 3 motorcycles, 2 vehicles damaged in intentional fire

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is investigating a fire which damaged three motorcycles and two vehicles early Saturday morning.

At approximately 3:57 a.m., police responded to the 3000 block of River Road where they discovered three motorcycles on fire.

Police say it appeared as though the three motorcycles were purposefully set on fire. Two vehicles on either side of the motorcycles were also damaged from the fire.

An investigation by the police department revealed the fire had been intentionally set through the use of an accelerant.

Police say the following vehicles were owned by those living at the residence:

A 1992 Honda motorcycle

A 1982 Honda motorcycle

A 1994 Suzuki motorcycle

A 2003 Chevy Avalanche

A 2015 Ford Fusion

Police say they don’t believe there is a threat to the public because initial findings indicate the victims may have been targeted.

No arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Jeff DeVrieze at the Muscatine Police Department (563) 263-9922 ext. 611.

