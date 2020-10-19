Advertisement

New Non-Profit: Narratives

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

Narratives is a Quad Cities non-profit organization that provides life coaching for at-risk young adults to empower them to reach their full potential. Annette Sundfor Clevenger, PsyD, Founder & President of Narratives, is the PSL guest to introduce viewers to this new organization and the mission. Watch the interview to learn more.

In the interview, Clevenger says she noticed in her counseling practice (she has a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology) that there is a gap for at-risk young adults. At-risk is defined as kids that have matured out of the foster system, have had interaction(s) with the criminal justice system, or come from families that are dysfunctional. These people commonly do not have the life skills to become a successful adult, so they are floundering in society. This was the reason Narratives was created.

The vision at Narratives is that EVERY young adult in the Quad Cities can reach their full potential regardless of race, class, or culture. This requires strong partnerships with local businesses, faith-based organizations, schools, and members of the collective community.

Narratives / 1762 44th St / Rock Island, IL 61201 / Email: Contact@narrativesqc.org / Phone: (309) 585-3311

