DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The annual Orionid meteor shower peaks this week, but with several systems rolling through our area this week clouds will make the viewing less than great. However, if there are breaks you may see up to 20 meteors per hour. Since the moon will be setting shortly after sunset and only 23% illuminated the sky will be quite dark. Peak time will be the two hours prior to sunrise and you will want to look towards the Orion constellation.

The meteors, or shooting stars, are a result of the Earth passing through debris from Halley’s comet. Yes, Halley comet, the one that we last saw in 1986 and won’t see again until 2061.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.