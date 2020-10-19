Police: Woman forced into vehicle before fatal crash in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - One person is dead after a driver evaded police and crashed into a utility pole in East Moline.

Officials with the police department say on Sunday, Oct. 18 just before 1:40 a.m., police responded to a disturbance call in the 1000 block of 15th Avenue.

Once officers arrived, they were told by witnesses that two men were arguing with a woman and she was then forced into a vehicle. The three then left the area.

Police say officers got the description of the vehicle and searched the area. Shortly after, an officer spotted the vehicle and tried to pull the vehicle over. Police say the driver fled at a high rate of speed, lost control and crashed into a utility pole in the 3100 block of 7th Street. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The two men and the woman were taken to the hospital for treatment for injuries from the crash. One of the three passed away at the hospital.

The Illinois State Police was contacted for crash reconstruction services and are investigating the crash.

The names of those involved and the name of the person who died have not been released pending family notification.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555, Illinois State Police at 309-752-4915, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

