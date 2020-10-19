Rain, Snow or a Wintry Mix This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - It’ll be mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool this afternoon. Look for areas of light rain, or a rain/snow mix possible across the TV6 viewing area. Highs will struggle into the upper 30′s to middle 40′s. Any accumulations will be light, possible 1″ to 2″ mainly east of the Mississippi River. Looking ahead, we’ve got off and on rain chances over the next several days, with temperatures slowly climbing back into the 50′s by Tuesday and Wednesday, and possibly in the lower to middle 70′s by Thursday. That warm up won’t last, as cold front sweeps through the region Thursday night, and we fall back into the 50′s by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A chance for rain, snow or a rain/snow mix. High: 43°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 33°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High: 50°. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.