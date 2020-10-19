Advertisement

Rain, Snow or a Wintry Mix This Afternoon

Cooler Today, Then A Gradual Warm Up Through Midweek
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - It’ll be mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool this afternoon. Look for areas of light rain, or a rain/snow mix possible across the TV6 viewing area. Highs will struggle into the upper 30′s to middle 40′s. Any accumulations will be light, possible 1″ to 2″ mainly east of the Mississippi River. Looking ahead, we’ve got off and on rain chances over the next several days, with temperatures slowly climbing back into the 50′s by Tuesday and Wednesday, and possibly in the lower to middle 70′s by Thursday. That warm up won’t last, as cold front sweeps through the region Thursday night, and we fall back into the 50′s by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A chance for rain, snow or a rain/snow mix. High: 43°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 33°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. High: 50°. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Wild weather week ahead

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
After a freeze this morning we will get to near 70º tomorrow and we might see snowflakes by Sunday morning.

News

Scattered showers and chilly temps today

Updated: 9 hours ago

Forecast

A cooler night ahead

Updated: 16 hours ago

Forecast

Cooler to begin the week

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
After a freeze this morning we will get to near 70º tomorrow and we might see snowflakes by Sunday morning.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler to begin the week

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
After a freeze this morning we will get to near 70º tomorrow and we might see snowflakes by Sunday morning.

Forecast

Mostly Light Rain Showers For Early Afternoon

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
After a freeze this morning we will get to near 70º tomorrow and we might see snowflakes by Sunday morning.

Forecast

Cooler start to the week in the QC

Updated: 19 hours ago
There will be a cooler start to the week in the Quad Cities.

Forecast

Mostly Light Rain Showers For Early Afternoon

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
After a freeze this morning we will get to near 70º tomorrow and we might see snowflakes by Sunday morning.

Forecast

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT
Rain or a rain/snow mix this afternoon, then mostly cloudy skies. Highs only reaching the 40's.

Forecast

Rain & Snow Moving Into The Region

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:34 AM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
After a freeze this morning we will get to near 70º tomorrow and we might see snowflakes by Sunday morning.