Rock Island-Milan School District changes its meal distribution times

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan School District is changing its meal distribution times starting Monday.

Food will be handed out at all school buildings, except Horace Mann, Monday through Friday.

Pick up times are now 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. instead of 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Students taking part in the blended learning plan can pick up breakfast when they arrive at school on their designated in-person days.

Lunch will be grab-and-go when school dismisses.

