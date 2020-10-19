Rock Island-Milan School District set to begin blended learning option for families

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island-Milan School District will now allow families to choose between a 100% online or blended learning model as the school begins its second quarter on October 19.

Although one Rock Island parent is keeping her kids online for a surprising reason.

“We decided that probably we should leave that room in the classrooms for some of the kids who maybe need to be there more, if we were able to make this work at home then I know there’s kids who it’s just not working out at home and will try to make it a little bit easier to find room in classrooms and keep everybody spaced out," said Rock Island parent Brandy VandeWalle.

VandeWalle’s children are in 7th grade and high school and said they’re doing well with the new format.

“The kids were really doing ok with online, there’s always some room for improvement as far as the kids went and getting their homework in on time but overall they had a very good experience with the online learning," said VandeWalle.

Although she recognized that not every family has not done well with the change in structure.

“I really don’t think it’s been as big of a deal for our family, I think for a lot of families this has been a major disruption and I think for these teachers and administrators, they’re basically reinventing the wheel on the fly,” said VandeWalle.

