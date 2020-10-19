Advertisement

Rock Island Police Dept. releases names of officers involved in Friday night shooting

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department released the identities of the four officers involved in the officer involved shooting on Friday, October 16.

According to a news release, 27-year-old Akbar M. Eaddy died Friday night following the exchange of gunfire with the officers.

  • Officer Anthony Zier, who has been employed with the Rock Island Police Department since June of 2005.
  • Officer Andrew Lawler, who has been employed with the Rock Island Police Department since September of 2011.
  • Officer Zachary Costas, who has been employed with the Rock Island Police Department since July of 2013.
  • Officer Randy May, who has been employed with the Rock Island Police Department since April of 2019.

The four officers are on administrative leave per department protocol.

An external investigation into the officer’s use of deadly force is being conducted by the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force. An internal investigation is also being conducted by the Rock Island Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force at (309) 752-4915, or Crime-Stoppers at (309) 762-9500.

