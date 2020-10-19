State auditor: Gov. Kim Reynolds' use of pandemic relief funds prohibited

Iowa (KWQC) - State Auditor Rob Sand and the treasury department’s inspector general have announced that Governor Kim Reynolds used money that was “not an allowable use of the funds” and has directed her to return the money.

In a release on Monday, they said her “decision to use millions of CARES Act dollars to help implement a new software system for state government was not an allowable use of the funds.” They then said they have directed her to return the money to the Coronavirus Relief Fund and redeploy them for allowable uses.

"Auditor Sand further advised Governor Reynolds that using CARES Act dollars for her personal staff was questionable and could lead to repayments being required if insufficient work was done related to the pandemic, or insufficient documentation was maintained, and encouraged her to redeploy those dollars to uses that were automatically qualified, such as purchases of PPE, increasing testing capacity, or other direct pandemic-mitigation purposes.

The State’s correspondence follows," officials said in the release.

The Governor’s use of CARES Act funds for Workday is inappropriate, and her use of them for her staff’s salaries is questionable.



