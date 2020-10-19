Advertisement

What Are School Grades Really Measuring

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

With everything about school turned upside down this year, what about grading? Are teachers really able to provide valuable feedback and assess work done virtually? Jill Vokt of Tutor Doctor in Bettendorf elaborates on the topic. Grades are always a tricky business, but Vokt does say that parents probably shouldn’t look at grades earned in the current environment in the same way as in the past.

Contact Tutor Doctor for a FREE consultation and assessment for your child’s educational needs.

Tutor Doctor/Bettendorf / 563-316-6124 / Tutor Doctor/Bettendorf on Facebook (below)

Wow! We are honored and thrilled to know we have made such a wonderful impact!

Posted by Tutor Doctor Bettendorf on Saturday, October 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Rock Island-Milan School District changes its meal distribution times

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Pick up times are now 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

News

Davenport officials reduce lane on 3rd Street for streetscaping improvements

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It is happening this week east of Brady Street.

Paula Sands Live

Interview: Jane Lynch on The Weakest Link

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
"Weakest Link" is back! And Jake had a chance to interview Jane Lynch about hosting the revival.

News

One injured after shots fired incident Sunday night in Davenport

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Davenport police responded to the incident near West 17th Street and Wilkes Avenue.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

New Non-Profit: Narratives

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
This is a Quad Cities non-profit organization that provides life coaching for at-risk young adults to empower them to reach their full potential. Learn more about Narratives.

KWQC

Orionid meteor shower peaks this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Clouds will make viewing tough

News

Scattered showers and chilly temps today

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

ESP: Registración para votantes y información sobre votando en línea en Illinois y Iowa

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
Information in Spanish about voter information. Si planea votar, TV6 quiere asegurarse que sepa donde ir y asegurarse que está registrado para votar.

KWQC

Rock Island-Milan School District set to begin blended learning option for families

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
The district will start their second quarter on October 19

Illinois News

ESP: Información sobre las papeletas para votantes de Illinois y Iowa

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
Ballot information in Spanish. Aquí, votantes en Iowa y Illinois pueden encontrar información sobre muestras de papeletas de su estado y donde ir para solicitar una papeleta de voto en ausencia.