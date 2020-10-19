What Are School Grades Really Measuring

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

With everything about school turned upside down this year, what about grading? Are teachers really able to provide valuable feedback and assess work done virtually? Jill Vokt of Tutor Doctor in Bettendorf elaborates on the topic. Grades are always a tricky business, but Vokt does say that parents probably shouldn’t look at grades earned in the current environment in the same way as in the past.

