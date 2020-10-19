Wild weather week ahead

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Light rain or snow will work out of the area by the commute time this morning, but another round of rain is possible by midday. Today will feature cloudy skies and well below normal temps in the mid 40s. Any rain we get this afternoon will be very light, but enough to keep temps on the cool side. Temps will get back to the 50s both Tuesday and Wednesday with each day featuring a chance for showers. Thursday will be the lone warm day with highs in the 60s and 70s ahead of a strong cold front that will bring rain Thursday night and Friday morning. Temps will be below normal again this weekend.

TODAY: Few showers and cold. High: 43°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 33°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered afternoon showers. High: 50°.

