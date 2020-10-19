Advertisement

Wild weather week ahead

Chilly Today and Monday, Then Milder By Midweek
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Light rain or snow will work out of the area by the commute time this morning, but another round of rain is possible by midday.  Today will feature cloudy skies and well below normal temps in the mid 40s.  Any rain we get this afternoon will be very light, but enough to keep temps on the cool side. Temps will get back to the 50s both Tuesday and Wednesday with each day featuring a chance for showers.  Thursday will be the lone warm day with highs in the 60s and 70s ahead of a strong cold front that will bring rain Thursday night and Friday morning.  Temps will be below normal again this weekend.

TODAY: Few showers and cold.  High: 43°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 33°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Scattered afternoon showers.  High: 50°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

A cooler night ahead

Updated: 6 hours ago

Forecast

Cooler to begin the week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
After a freeze this morning we will get to near 70º tomorrow and we might see snowflakes by Sunday morning.

Forecast

Cooler to begin the week

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
After a freeze this morning we will get to near 70º tomorrow and we might see snowflakes by Sunday morning.

Forecast

Mostly Light Rain Showers For Early Afternoon

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
After a freeze this morning we will get to near 70º tomorrow and we might see snowflakes by Sunday morning.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler start to the week in the QC

Updated: 9 hours ago
There will be a cooler start to the week in the Quad Cities.

Forecast

Mostly Light Rain Showers For Early Afternoon

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
After a freeze this morning we will get to near 70º tomorrow and we might see snowflakes by Sunday morning.

Forecast

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago
Rain or a rain/snow mix this afternoon, then mostly cloudy skies. Highs only reaching the 40's.

Forecast

Rain & Snow Moving Into The Region

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
After a freeze this morning we will get to near 70º tomorrow and we might see snowflakes by Sunday morning.

Forecast

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: 20 hours ago
Rain and snow moving in this morning, with chilly temperatures today.

Forecast

An Interesting Weekend Weather-wise

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
After a freeze this morning we will get to near 70º tomorrow and we might see snowflakes by Sunday morning.