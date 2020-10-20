70s return along with a chance for storms Thursday afternoon/night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This week has already been a wild ride with snow on Monday and we could finish it up with near record highs and strong storms Thursday into Friday. A strong system will arrive Wednesday night pushing a warm front through the area. This will kick off showers and bring in mild air for Thursday. Temps will reach the mid to upper 70s coming up shy of records, which are in the mid 80s. Thursday will be dry for many of day light hours. This along with strong south winds will push us to the 70s and at the same time a strong cold front will arrive. As of now best chances for large hail appear to be just west of the QCA, but if the front arrives earlier it would bring severe chances into area, so this bears watching. Once the front clears the area we will go from 70s to the 40s by Friday afternoon.

