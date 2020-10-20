Advertisement

Adoptable Four-Legged Friends

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) -

Julie Moore from the Jackson County Humane Society came on PSL to talk about “Alley” an two-year-old spayed female cat (with beautiful tuxedo coloring) hoping for a forever home. “Alley” is a stray cat that they took in. She misbehaved a bit during the segment...maybe she’s camera shy! But she is ready to go---litter trained, etc. Moore elaborates on cat adoptions and ownership including the idea about confining a new cat to one room which allows them to slowly acclimate to new surroundings. Playpens work as well. Animals do experience stress when there is a big change.

If you are interested in finding out more about “Alley” or any of the other animals at Jackson County Humane Society, click on the links (throughout the page) or call the phone number listed with contact info below. You can also follow the agency on Facebook (see below).

Jackson County Humane Society / 23354 Dark Hollow Rd / Maquoketa, Iowa / (563) 652-5360 / ON FACEBOOK

Look at all these cute faces! They are all available for adoption. Call the shelter today to set up your appointment.

Posted by Jackson County Humane Society in Iowa on Monday, October 12, 2020

