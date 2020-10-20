Beer & Cupcake Pairing Event

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Beer & Cupcakes? Paula agrees it’s a delicious combo! Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie & Twin Span Brewing decided to hold this Halloween pairing event next Monday, October 26th from 7 to 10 p.m. at Twin Span’s Bettendorf location at the Bett Plex.

Twin Span Brewing and #ohsosweetbytiphanie are teaming up for a super fun Halloween beer and cupcake pairing! It will pair 4 specialty fall beers paired with four of our fall cupcakes! Adam the brewmaster will be on hand to tell you all about his brews and Tiphanie be there to dish on the cupcakes! Social distancing will be enforced at the gathering.

In the segment, Paula and Tiphanie give an overview of some of the four specially-curated combinations that will be offered. It starts with the “Sour Batch" where tasters need to try a sip of beer first---then bite into a Sour Patch cherry-lime cupcake. They move on to the Chocolate-Peanut Butter Stout and the Chocolate-Peanut cupcake. Next is the Pumpkin Pylon beer with a Pumpkin Pie cupcake with a graham-cracker crust an cream cheese frosting. Finally is the Caramel Apple beer with an complimentary cupcake.

Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie / 314 Main Street / Davenport, IA 52801 / 563-345-YUMM (9866)

Twin Span Brewing / 6776 Championship Dr. / Bettendorf, IA 52722 / social@twinspanbrewing.com / 563-526-4677

