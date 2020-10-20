Advertisement

Build Your Own Buddha Bowl

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Katie Schaeffer, RD, LD, with Hy-Vee comes back for a second segment to show how to make a Buddha bowl with leftover ingredients you have in the fridge! This entree idea can be cold or hot and be appropriate for any meal (including breakfast!). Watch the segment to learn more.

Additionally, here is a link to a Hy-Vee website recipe for the Autumn Vegetable Buddha Bowls. See more about “Dinner for Two” cooking and Buddha Bowls in the latest October issue of Hy-Vee’s Seasons magazine on pages 44-47.

