Burlington Fire: Residents evacuated from nine-story apartment building Monday night

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Fire Department says residents in a nine-story apartment building were evacuated due to a fire on Monday night.

According to a news release, the department responded at approximately 9:08 p.m. to the Burlington Apartments, located at 206 North 3rd Street in Burlington, for an automated sprinkler water flow alarm.

Shortly after receiving the alarm, the fire department says dispatchers with DESCOM started receiving 911 calls of a fire on the fourth floor of the nine-story apartment building.

Firefighters arrived at 9:11 p.m. and found fire alarms activating and the building being evacuated. When firefighters got to the fourth floor, they located one activated sprinkler head in one of the apartment unit kitchens.

An investigation revealed there had been an accidental cooking fire. It was extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system.

The fire department says the overall fire damage was minimal. Firefighters focused on shutting down the sprinkler system and controlling water damage.

The apartment building is owned by Historic Burlington, LLC and is insured. There were five apartments affected with six residents displaced.

The West Burlington Fire Department, Burlington Police Department, Alliant Energy and American Red Cross assisted at the scene.

