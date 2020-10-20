Advertisement

Community survey open to all Davenport residents

(WSAZ)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport says a community survey is now open to all residents.

The survey seeks input on everything from parks and streets to police and fire services. It is designed to measure residents' level of satisfaction with quality of life issues and the quality of city services.

City officials say the results will be used to assist leaders in the budget process.

The survey has been sent out since 2006. The last survey was last administered in 2018.

The survey is open from Sunday, October 18 to Wednesday, October 28.

It is estimated to take 15 minutes to complete. All results will remain confidential and the city of Davenport will not be informed which residents completed which surveys.

A company called ETC Institute will compile and deliver the results to city leaders as staff.

Results from the survey are anticipated to be publicly available in December.

For more information or to take the survey, visit here: https://www.davenportiowa.com/

