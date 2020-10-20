Davenport police: Two more charged in 2017 homicide of Demetrius Allen

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police say two more people have been charged in the March 2017 shooting death of 18-year-old Demetrius Allen.

Darryl Merritt, 24, of Cahokia, Ill., and Dyon Armongelo Thomas, 22, of East St. Louis, have been charged with first-degree murder. Both are in the Iowa Department of Corrections and are in the process of being extradited to Scott County, the police department said in a media release.

A third man, Chontez Lamont Graham, 24, of Jefferson City, Mo., was booked into the Scott County Jail Friday on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and flight to avoid prosecution.

According to an arrest affidavit, on March 5, 2017, Davenport police responded to a shooting at the Brady Street Stadium parking lot. Officers found 18-year-old Allen dead. He had been shot multiple times.

According to the affidavit, the three “willfully and with premeditation” killed Allen during a robbery and took cash and personal belongings.

