Advertisement

Davenport police: Two more charged in 2017 homicide of Demetrius Allen

From left to right: Chontez Graham, Darryl Merritt and Dyon Thomas.
From left to right: Chontez Graham, Darryl Merritt and Dyon Thomas.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police say two more people have been charged in the March 2017 shooting death of 18-year-old Demetrius Allen.

Darryl Merritt, 24, of Cahokia, Ill., and Dyon Armongelo Thomas, 22, of East St. Louis, have been charged with first-degree murder. Both are in the Iowa Department of Corrections and are in the process of being extradited to Scott County, the police department said in a media release.

A third man, Chontez Lamont Graham, 24, of Jefferson City, Mo., was booked into the Scott County Jail Friday on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and flight to avoid prosecution.

According to an arrest affidavit, on March 5, 2017, Davenport police responded to a shooting at the Brady Street Stadium parking lot. Officers found 18-year-old Allen dead. He had been shot multiple times.

According to the affidavit, the three “willfully and with premeditation” killed Allen during a robbery and took cash and personal belongings.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

USP Thomson to host job fair Saturday

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
USP Thomson will host a job fair on Saturday, October 24.

News

TV6 partnering with iHeartMedia Quad Cities for Halloween Drive Thru Tuesday night

Updated: 43 minutes ago

News

Galesburg firefighters respond to two fires Tuesday morning

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Wapello Community School District

Updated: 48 minutes ago

Latest News

News

TV6 Halloween Family Special to air on Halloween

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
This year on Halloween, TV6 wants to bring viewers a family special. Something for kids to celebrate on the 31st with not only their families but with the TV6 family.

News

Community survey open to all Davenport residents

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The survey is open from Sunday, October 18 to Wednesday, October 28.

News

Man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in Muscatine County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A man has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in Muscatine County. Officials with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 23-year-old Adam Michael Delong.

Illinois News

Illinois officials report 3,700+ coronavirus cases, 41 deaths Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
IDPH is reporting a total of 350,875 cases in the state since the pandemic began.

News

Multiple fire departments respond to machine shed fire in Dubuque

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The damage is estimated to be over $200,000.

News

Burlington Fire: Residents evacuated from nine-story apartment building Monday night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Firefighters responded to the Burlington Apartments located at 206 North 3rd Street.