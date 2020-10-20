Deputies: Tipton man pointed gun at woman’s head while she held baby

NEW LIBERTY, Iowa (KWQC) - A Tipton man was arrested Monday after Scott County sheriff’s deputies say he pointed a gun at a woman’s head while she was holding their one-month-old son Sunday.

Joshua Ray Starr, 30, was booked into the Scott County Jail Monday on charges of first-degree burglary, child endangerment, domestic assault with injury, false imprisonment, and obstruction of emergency communications.

The most serious charge, first-degree burglary, is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

According to arrest affidavits, Starr was arguing over the phone with a woman whom he shares custody of a one-month-old child.

He then went to the woman’s home in New Liberty unannounced and continued to argue with her over the phone. According to the affidavits, Start was upset because the woman filed for child support.

Then after entering the home, Starr forced her to sit in a living room chair, would not allow her to leave, and pointed a gun at her head and face, according to the affidavits.

The baby was in the woman’s lap during the incident, according to the affidavit.

The woman then ran from the home and was able to have a neighbor call 911 for help, according to the affidavit.

Online jail records show Starr posted $100,000 through a bail bond company and was released from jail Monday afternoon.

He has a preliminary hearing Oct. 29.

