Former RI County prosecutor refutes allegations she withheld documents in 2008 murder case

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A former Rock Island County assistant state’s attorney is disputing allegations that she withheld documents in the 2008 murder case of Nathaniel Onsrud.

“We believe that Margaret Osborn has been viciously and wrongfully accused of criminal acts and professional misconduct, and the purpose of this press conference will demonstrate that those accusations were beyond reckless, easily refutable, and for which she is owed a public apology,” Osborne’s attorney, John Doak, said during a press conference Tuesday.

“We demand that apology be made promptly by the state’s attorney, Dora Villareal-Nieman.”

Onsrud, 33, formerly of Coal Valley, pleaded guilty in September 2008 to first-degree murder in the death of his 4-month-old son, Dax Llewellyn Lancial, who died on May 15, 2007.

The baby reportedly was injured while Onsrud was caring for him. According to court testimony, Onsrud admitted shoving Dax into the couch to make him stop crying.

In November 2008, he was sentenced to 60 years in prison by now-retired Judge Casey Stengel. He tried to withdraw his guilty plea, but his motions were denied, according to court records.

On June 22, 2020, attorneys with the Illinois Innocence Project at the University of Illinois Springfield and attorneys from Erickson & Oppenheimer, Ltd. in Chicago filed a motion for “relief of judgment and to vacate conviction.”

The attorneys claimed in the motion that they reached out to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office in April and requested case materials and learned that “there were discovery materials in the SAO’s file that were not disclosed to the defendant, are Brady material and which provide new evidence of innocence.”

Villarreal said she agreed with the motion during a hearing the following day, and a judge vacated Onsrud’s conviction and ordered that he be released from prison immediately.

Villarreal also said that cases once prosecuted by Osborn would be audited. The case against Onsrud is still pending as of Tuesday afternoon. He has a status hearing Dec. 2.

Among the arguments made by Doak during Tuesday’s press conference:

The motion for relief of judgment and to vacate the conviction filed June 22, was defective and failed to indicate what documents were not disclosed that would have been helpful to the defense.

Documents attached to the motion for relief of judgment and to vacate the conviction were all previously disclosed prior to Onsrud’s guilty plea in September 2008. The documents referenced in the motion are three autopsy reports, a series of coroner’s office emails, and a supplemental police case report.

The June 23 hearing was an “abrupt hearing” based on an agreed order with an unverified motion, no evidence was taken, no affidavits were offered and there was no explanation by either side as to what newly discovered or newly available evidence was withheld from the defense in 2008.

A post-hearing press release sent by Villarreal made no reference to what specific documents were not disclosed to the defense.

The state’s attorney’s office has failed to disclose any new or previously undisclosed evidence since 2008.

“In addition, in the nearly four months since allegedly discovering that evidence was withheld, the state’s attorney has failed to update any disclosures to the defense, as is apparent from a review of the current docket, unchanged since Oct. 2,” Doak said.

The state’s attorney’s office filed an ethics complaint with the state against Osborn and requested that she be investigated for withholding evidence from Onsrud in the 2008 guilty plea and conviction, Doak said.

He noted that it was filed six weeks after Onsrud was released from prison and after the state’s attorney’s office concluded a “thorough investigation” of the Onsrud file.

Doak said the only supporting evidence located by the state’s attorney’s office that was included was the very evidence conclusively shown to have been disclosed in 2007-2008.

Doak said subsequent to the filing of the ethics complaint, Osborn was informed the state’s attorney’s office is asserting she failed to disclose 400 pages of medical records pertaining to the baby’s medical condition and a jailhouse informant’s snitch letter.

Doak said properly disclosed the baby’s medical records, the identity of the jailhouse snitch, and four “snitch” letters to the defense.

“Margaret Osborn properly prosecuted Nathaniel Onsrud, who admitted his guilt and pled guilty after having personally reviewed the relevant autopsy reports,” Doak said.

“While nothing will bring back Dax, Osborn did get a measure of justice for Elizabeth (the child’s mother) and all Dax’s family. Now Onsrud is out of prison. Margaret Osborn understands that these events have to be very agonizing for the Lancial family. We want the Lancial family to know Margaret Osborn understands their pain and that she assures them she properly prosecuted Nathaniel Onsrud.”

Villarreal issued the following statement following Tuesday’s press conference:

All matters pertaining to potential violations by former Assistant State’s Attorney Margaret Osborn of the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct in her handling of the Nathaniel Onsrud case were turned over to the Supreme Court of Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Committee as required by the rules when the potential violations by an attorney are subsequently discovered.

ARDC requests for investigation and complaints are confidential until they receive a final determination and this office has maintained that confidentiality with Ms. Osborn choosing to pursue a public forum for her grievances.

This matter is with the ARDC and this office is cooperating with their requests for information and their investigation and will await the decision from that group as to how to proceed. Until the matter is resolved by the ARDC in accordance with their procedures, processes, and rules the State’s Attorney’s Office has no further comment on Ms. Osborn’s allegations.

The State’s Attorney’s Office strives as part of their duties as prosecutors to seek justice and for all to be treated fairly. We sincerely hope that Ms. Osborn will participate meaningfully with the ARDC investigation and that this matter will work its way through the process to its natural conclusion.

Any matters pertaining to Ms. Osborn’s previous conduct are either public record or have been submitted to the Illinois ARDC confidentially per their request. The Nathanial Onsrud case is open and pending, the status, motions, and exhibits are available to the public. This office stand by the difficult decision that was made in this matter last Spring, which was done after careful consideration and advice from several offices including the Illinois Appellate Prosecutor’s Office. The State’s Attorney' Office, along with all other sworn prosecutors, will not tolerate any deliberate or unintentional breaches to the duties to which we are entrusted. That includes the complete disclosures of all evidence to defendants in every case, to ensure all prosecutions are handled with complete fairness under the law.

We would again ask for the privacy for all of the families involved in the pending criminal case to be respected.

