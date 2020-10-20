Former UTHS resource officer pleads guilty to child pornography charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former United Township High School resource officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of unlawful possession of child pornography in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

Kirk A. DeGreve, 48, of Moline, will be sentenced Dec. 14, online court records show. Unlawful possession of child pornography is a Class 3 felony punishable by two to five years in prison.

However, prosecutors will cap their sentencing recommendation at three years.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors have dismissed two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful possession of child pornography.

The Illinois State Police was contacted in August by then-East Moline Police Chief John Reynolds to conduct an independent criminal investigation of a suspected inappropriate relationship between DeGreve and a UTHS student, according to state police.

DeGreve was immediately removed from the school and reassigned to patrol duties during the investigation, according to state police.

On Jan. 16, after numerous search warrant executions and interviews, investigators recovered evidence of suspected criminal conduct, according to state police.

Current Police Chief Jeff Ramsey was informed of the new information and placed DeGreve on administrative leave, according to state police.

DeGreve was arrested Jan. 23 in Springfield. On Feb. 11, a Rock Island County grand jury handed up a four-count indictment against him.

The Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office was tapped to prosecute the case at the request of Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal.

