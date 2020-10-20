Advertisement

Former UTHS resource officer pleads guilty to child pornography charge

Kirk A. DeGreve. (KWQC/Illinois State Police)
Kirk A. DeGreve. (KWQC/Illinois State Police)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former United Township High School resource officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of unlawful possession of child pornography in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

Kirk A. DeGreve, 48, of Moline, will be sentenced Dec. 14, online court records show. Unlawful possession of child pornography is a Class 3 felony punishable by two to five years in prison.

However, prosecutors will cap their sentencing recommendation at three years.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors have dismissed two counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful possession of child pornography.

The Illinois State Police was contacted in August by then-East Moline Police Chief John Reynolds to conduct an independent criminal investigation of a suspected inappropriate relationship between DeGreve and a UTHS student, according to state police.

DeGreve was immediately removed from the school and reassigned to patrol duties during the investigation, according to state police.

On Jan. 16, after numerous search warrant executions and interviews, investigators recovered evidence of suspected criminal conduct, according to state police.

Current Police Chief Jeff Ramsey was informed of the new information and placed DeGreve on administrative leave, according to state police.

DeGreve was arrested Jan. 23 in Springfield. On Feb. 11, a Rock Island County grand jury handed up a four-count indictment against him.

The Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office was tapped to prosecute the case at the request of Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Former RI County prosecutor refutes allegations she withheld documents in 2008 murder case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A judge vacated the 60-year sentence of Nathaniel Onsrud, 33, in June.

Coronavirus

Rock Island County announces infant has COVID; highest number of patients hospitalized due to virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Rock Island County health officials have announced its highest number of patients hospitalized with COVID. They also announced 49 new cases, one of them being an infant under the age of 1.

News

USP Thomson to host job fair Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
USP Thomson will host a job fair on Saturday, October 24.

News

TV6 partnering with iHeartMedia Quad Cities for Halloween Drive Thru Tuesday night

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Galesburg firefighters respond to two fires Tuesday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Wapello Community School District

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Davenport police: Two more charged in 2017 homicide of Demetrius Allen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say the homicide happened on March 5, 2017 at the Brady Street Stadium parking lot.

News

TV6 Halloween Family Special to air on Halloween

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
This year on Halloween, TV6 wants to bring viewers a family special. Something for kids to celebrate on the 31st with not only their families but with the TV6 family.

News

Community survey open to all Davenport residents

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The survey is open from Sunday, October 18 to Wednesday, October 28.

News

Man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in Muscatine County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A man has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in Muscatine County. Officials with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 23-year-old Adam Michael Delong.