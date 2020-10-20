Advertisement

Galesburg firefighters respond to two fires Tuesday morning

(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Fire Department responded to two fires on Tuesday morning.

The fire department says the first structure fire was reported at 2:35 a.m. at a duplex at 839 Mulberry Street. All three stations and the 12 personnel on duty responded.

Firefighters say the fire was showing from a front bedroom window upon arrival. All occupants were reported to be out. Firefighters quickly got the fire under control.

The Fremont St. Station fire crew found and rescued a dog during search efforts.

Fire damage was contained to the bedroom and there was smoke damage throughout the structure.

Firefighters say the second structure fire was reported at 3:33 a.m. at 830 Liberty Street just as the Central Station fire crew was returning to their station. Fremont and Brooks St. Station fire crews were still on scene at the fire located on Mulberry Street and responded from there.

Firefighters say they saw flames showing from the structure on their way there. Upon arrival, heavy fire was showing through the roof at the rear of the home.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished through coordinated efforts of arriving units.

Both fires are under investigation.

