Halloween: Decor & Party Food

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)

Megan Ruffles, the Iowa woman behind The Chic(ish) Chick blog, joins PSL to talk about how people of all ages can enjoy Halloween. It’s not just for the kids! She elaborates on decor and party food ideas for spooky celebrations. Watch the interview to learn more....plus check out the social media links below for pictures and videos on the topics covered.

Halloween decor - it’s not all Frankenstein and hanging ghosts! You can absolutely do a mix of traditional, spooky/goth and even whimsical.

Halloween food - it’s not just candy. There are a variety of ways to be festive with your food that does not include candy. Examples are: hot dog mummies, pumpkin clementines, grazing boards with cheese (cut into fun Halloween shapes) and crackers, and even a chili board complete with cornbread skulls and quesadillas shaped like coffins or gravestones.

Megan Ruffles Social Media & Blog LINKS: The Chic(ish) Chick Blog / Instagram / Pinterest / Facebook / TikTok

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.