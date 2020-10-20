Halloween drive-thru event to be held at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds Tuesday
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The iHeartMedia Quad Cities Halloween Drive-Thru, previously known as the Halloween Walk, will be held on Tuesday, October 20.
The annual event has been changed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The drive-thru will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.
Costumes are encouraged.
Vendors and staff will be masked and gloved.
