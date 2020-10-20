How Much Turkey For Your Gathering?

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) -

(“Chef Steph”) Stephanie Godke, Mississippi River Distilling Co., comes back to PSL to continue her “Holiday Hosting” series. Today she is highlighting the Four Pillars of the Holiday Meal. In case you missed today’s first segment, let’s review the Four Pillars:

Always the Entree

Always the “Main” Side Dish

Dessert

Beverages

In this first segment, Godke covers the entree and the main side dish. Watch the interview to learn guidelines on gauging how much turkey you’ll need based on the size of your gathering. Chances are good that Thanksgiving celebrations will include fewer people because of COVID-19. She also mentions that if a gathering is quite small, you might opt for a large chicken instead. See the chart below.

The chef also demos preparing a turkey “brine” to soak the bird for two days either in the refrigerator or in a cooler packed with ice. Watch the interview to learn more about the recipe for the brine and the featured “main side dish” a “Fiesta Cornbread”.

There is also a link to the RECIPE FOR THE BEST DARN TURKEY YOU EVER ROASTED <HERE (for the brine, etc.).

Mississippi River Distillery / 303 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA / Phone: 563.484.4342 / info@mrdistilling.com / Facebook

