Illinois officials report 3,700+ coronavirus cases, 41 deaths Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,714 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Tuesday, including 41 additional deaths.
IDPH is reporting a total of 350,875 cases in the state, including 9,277 deaths since the pandemic began.
New deaths in Illinois:
- Boone County: 1 male 90s
- Clark County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s
- Fayette County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Henry County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Jo Daviess County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
- Macoupin County: 1 male 80s
- Marion County: 1 male 80s
- McLean County: 1 female 90s
- Peoria County: 2 female 80s
- Richland County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s
- Sangamon County: 3 female 80s, 2 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 50s, 1 80s
- Wayne County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 13 – October 19 is 5.5%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 59,077 tests in Illinois for a total of 6,883,314.
As of Monday night, 2,261 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 489 patients were in the ICU and 195 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
