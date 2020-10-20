Illinois officials report 3,700+ coronavirus cases, 41 deaths Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,714 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Tuesday, including 41 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 350,875 cases in the state, including 9,277 deaths since the pandemic began.

New deaths in Illinois:

Boone County: 1 male 90s

Clark County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

DuPage County: 1 female 70s

Fayette County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Henry County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Jo Daviess County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Kane County: 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

Macoupin County: 1 male 80s

Marion County: 1 male 80s

McLean County: 1 female 90s

Peoria County: 2 female 80s

Richland County: 1 male 80s

Rock Island County: 1 male 70s

Sangamon County: 3 female 80s, 2 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Tazewell County: 1 male 50s, 1 80s

Wayne County: 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 13 – October 19 is 5.5%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 59,077 tests in Illinois for a total of 6,883,314.

As of Monday night, 2,261 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 489 patients were in the ICU and 195 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

