Advertisement

Illinois officials report 3,700+ coronavirus cases, 41 deaths Tuesday

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,714 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Tuesday, including 41 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 350,875 cases in the state, including 9,277 deaths since the pandemic began.

New deaths in Illinois:

  • Boone County: 1 male 90s
  • Clark County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
  • Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
  • DuPage County: 1 female 70s
  • Fayette County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
  • Henry County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
  • Jo Daviess County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Kane County: 1 male 80s
  • Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
  • Macoupin County: 1 male 80s
  • Marion County: 1 male 80s
  • McLean County: 1 female 90s
  • Peoria County: 2 female 80s
  • Richland County: 1 male 80s
  • Rock Island County: 1 male 70s
  • Sangamon County: 3 female 80s, 2 male 80s, 1 male 90s
  • Tazewell County: 1 male 50s, 1 80s
  • Wayne County: 1 male 70s
  • Will County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Illinois health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 13 – October 19 is 5.5%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 59,077 tests in Illinois for a total of 6,883,314.

As of Monday night, 2,261 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, IDPH says 489 patients were in the ICU and 195 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community survey open to all Davenport residents

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The survey is open from Sunday, October 18 to Wednesday, October 28.

National

US spacecraft sampling asteroid for return

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
The Osiris-Rex spacecraft will attempt to descend to the boulder-packed surface of asteroid Bennu on Tuesday and snatch a handful of rubble.

News

Man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in Muscatine County

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A man has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in Muscatine County. Officials with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 23-year-old Adam Michael Delong.

News

Multiple fire departments respond to machine shed fire in Dubuque

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The damage is estimated to be over $200,000.

Latest News

News

Burlington Fire: Residents evacuated from nine-story apartment building Monday night

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Firefighters responded to the Burlington Apartments located at 206 North 3rd Street.

News

Former RI County prosecutor refutes allegations she withheld documents in 2008 murder case

Updated: 2 hours ago
The attorneys for Margaret Osborn, a former Rock Island County assistant state's attorney, held a press conference Tuesday, Oct. 20, to refute allegations that she withheld documents in the 2008 murder case of Nathaniel Onsrud.

News

Quad Cities region American Red Cross in need of volunteers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
American Red Cross says this is due to a busy disaster season.

News

Galesburg firefighters respond to two fires Tuesday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Both fires are under investigation.

News

Davenport mayor says masks must be worn in city facilities; effective immediately

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Masks are now required to be worn in city facilities by the public in Davenport according to the city's mayor. This is effective immediately.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report 727 coronavirus cases, 14 deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 501 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Iowa.