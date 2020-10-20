Iowa officials report 727 coronavirus cases, 14 deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 727 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of positive coronavirus cases to 108,297, with a positivity rate of 12%, and 1,548 deaths.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, 501 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in Iowa. Of those patients, 71 were admitted over the last 24 hours and 122 were in the intensive care unit.

