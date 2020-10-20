Advertisement

Man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in Muscatine County

Officials say he was sending inappropriate messages to the minor through SnapChat
A man has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in Muscatine County. Officials with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 23-year-old Adam Michael Delong.
A man has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in Muscatine County. Officials with the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 23-year-old Adam Michael Delong.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in Muscatine County.

Officials with the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 23-year-old Adam Michael Delong.

On Monday, Oct. 19, deputies were called to a home in Muscatine County following a harassing complaint. Once deputies arrived, they were informed that the caller’s daughter, a minor, had received sexually explicit messages from someone through SnapChat. The suspect, who officials have identified as Delong, was attempting to get the minor into meeting him in Muscatine County according to officials.

Investigators were sent to the areas mentioned and were unable to locate Delong at that time.

The communication slowed down but then picked up again in the early afternoon, that is when investigators were able to identify Delong as the suspect. He was then located at his home in Muscatine and was taken into custody.

He is being charged with 2nd-degree harassment, enticing a minor, indecent exposure, extortion and sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held on a $50,000 bond in the Muscatine County Jail.

Those who assisted in the investigation include the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office Patrol/Investigations Division, the Muscatine Police Department Patrol/Investigations Division and the Wilton Police Department.

The Muscatine Sheriff’s Office is asking for those with information regarding this or similar incidents to contact Capt. Quinn Riess at 563-264-0188 ext. 115 or Det. Jake McCleary at 563-264-0188 ext. 105

