Advertisement

Marines remove general investigated over alleged racial slur

FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo shows the Pentagon in Washington. The specter of election chaos in the United States is raising questions about whether voting, vote-counting or the post-vote reaction could become so chaotic that the military would intervene.
FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo shows the Pentagon in Washington. The specter of election chaos in the United States is raising questions about whether voting, vote-counting or the post-vote reaction could become so chaotic that the military would intervene.(Charles Dharapak | AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Marine Corps has removed a two-star general from command of Marine forces in Europe and Africa based on an investigation into allegations that he used a racial slur during a training event, officials said Tuesday.

The decision to relieve Maj. Gen. Stephen Neary of command of Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, headquartered in Germany, was made by the commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David Berger.

“Neary was relieved due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to serve in command,” the Marines said in a brief written statement. Neary had assumed command in July.

A Marine spokesman, Maj. Eric Flanagan, said separately that Berger acted on the basis of what had been determined in an official investigation of the allegation that Neary had used a racial slur. Details of those findings have not been disclosed.

The Stars and Strips newspaper reported earlier this month that the Marines had confirmed they were investigating an allegation that Neary had used a derogatory term for Black people in the presence of other Marines.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Police: 2 Houston officers shot before suspect’s arrest

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police had warned people to avoid the area but said around 10:30 a.m. that the confrontation was over.

News

Burlington Fire: Residents evacuated from nine-story apartment building Monday night

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Firefighters responded to the Burlington Apartments located at 206 North 3rd Street.

National

Justice Dept. files landmark antitrust case against Google

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MARCY GORDON
The Justice Department on Tuesday sued Google for antitrust violations, alleging that it abused its dominance in online search and advertising to stifle competition and harm consumers.

News

Former RI County prosecutor refutes allegations she withheld documents in 2008 murder case

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The attorneys for Margaret Osborn, a former Rock Island County assistant state's attorney, held a press conference Tuesday, Oct. 20, to refute allegations that she withheld documents in the 2008 murder case of Nathaniel Onsrud.

Latest News

National Politics

Poll worker fired for turning away voters with BLM shirts

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tennessee law does not allow voters to wear items with the name of a candidate or a political party on them in a polling place. But state law does not bar statements such as “Black Lives Matter.”

News

Quad Cities region American Red Cross in need of volunteers

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
American Red Cross says this is due to a busy disaster season.

Coronavirus

14 states report record hospitalizations last week amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
New coronavirus cases have surged in 31 states across the U.S.

News

Galesburg firefighters respond to two fires Tuesday morning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Both fires are under investigation.

Coronavirus

UK to infect healthy volunteers in vaccine research trial

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Imperial College London says the study involves healthy volunteers aged 18 to 30,

News

Davenport mayor says masks must be worn in city facilities; effective immediately

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Masks are now required to be worn in city facilities by the public in Davenport according to the city's mayor. This is effective immediately.