Mental health expert speaks about ways to address mental health in 2020

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A months-long global pandemic, a contentious election cycle, changes in lifestyle, and snow in October have affected just about everyone in the QCA mentally this year.

“This has become kind of a snowball that’s gathering mass as it rolls down the hill," said mental health counselor Matthew Martenson, "Most of us, and I would include myself in this, people are handling their mental health as well as they can at this point.”

Martenson explained the signs of what mental health issues look like.

“A sadness that doesn’t really relent, maybe a sadness that doesn’t have a clear target, something that really didn’t come on because of one event, just kind of a general downness," said Martenson.

But Martenson also has advice on how to handle the challenges 2020 has presented.

“Take this very broad picture of control and make that much smaller, just focus on a few things you can control in your life," said Martenson, “There’s some things that we can control like making sure we call regularly or making sure that we facetime if that’s a possibility.”

Although he recognized that the phone calls and facetime aren’t a perfect substitute.

“You know the face time calls help but it’s no substitute for human contact," said Martenson.

