Multiple fire departments respond to machine shed fire in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWQC) - Multiple fire departments responded to a machine shed fire in Dubuque Tuesday morning.

According to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters responded at approximately 9:08 a.m. to the 23300 block of North Bankston Road for a report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, a machine shed was found to be fully engulfed in flames. The homeowner said he was welding in the machine shed shortly before he noticed flames along a wall in the same area.

The damage is estimated to be over $200,000.

Fire crews from Epworth, Farley, Holy Cross and Centralia-Peosta responded to the scene on Tuesday along with the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office.

