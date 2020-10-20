New boil order issued for parts of Milan after water main break

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Milan officials issued a boil order for parts of Milan on Tuesday after another water main break.

The order is for water users located in the 300 block of West 4th Street to the 500 block of W 4th Street and the 300 block of W 4th Avenue.

Officials issued a boil order on Saturday for other parts of Milan for a different water main break.

