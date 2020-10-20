Advertisement

New boil order issued for parts of Milan after water main break

A boil order in is effect in Atkinson following a water main break, officials said Thursday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Milan officials issued a boil order for parts of Milan on Tuesday after another water main break.

The order is for water users located in the 300 block of West 4th Street to the 500 block of W 4th Street and the 300 block of W 4th Avenue.

Officials issued a boil order on Saturday for other parts of Milan for a different water main break.

